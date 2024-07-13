Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the June 15th total of 722,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 627,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,980,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

