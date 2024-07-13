Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

