Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:DAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.
Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines
In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
