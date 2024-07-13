Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Delek US worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 0.3 %

DK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

