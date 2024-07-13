Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Up 3.5%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 78,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 32,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
