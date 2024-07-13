Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.76. 7,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

