Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Deer Consumer Products shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,392 shares changing hands.
Deer Consumer Products Stock Performance
Deer Consumer Products Company Profile
Deer Consumer Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deer Consumer Products
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Deer Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deer Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.