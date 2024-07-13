Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $905,793.25

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $13.49 or 0.00023293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $218.36 million and approximately $905,793.25 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00082132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010598 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,185,265 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

