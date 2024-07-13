Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $44,082.31 and approximately $15.60 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
