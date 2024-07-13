Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,647. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.