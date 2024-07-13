D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $153.74. 4,023,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

