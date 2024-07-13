D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of HEPS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,915. The stock has a market cap of $911.67 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

