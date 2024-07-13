Currys (LON:CURY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 95 ($1.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 80 ($1.02).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 92 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 91.80 ($1.18).

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.47. The stock has a market cap of £879.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.00 and a beta of 1.28. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.30 ($1.04).

In other news, insider Steve Johnson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($37,402.33). Corporate insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

