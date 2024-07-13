Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 786.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $284.86. The company had a trading volume of 716,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.89. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.