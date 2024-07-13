CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.62, a PEG ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

