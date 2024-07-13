Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $6.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.