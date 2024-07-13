Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.54 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $7.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

