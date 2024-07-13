Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Croda International Price Performance
Shares of COIHY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. Croda International has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $39.13.
About Croda International
