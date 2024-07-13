Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of COIHY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. Croda International has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

