Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Raised by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Crocs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.24. 1,528,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,884. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

