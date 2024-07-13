CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. CRH has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

