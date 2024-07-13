Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.