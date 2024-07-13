Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $92.50 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $92.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $6.13 or 0.00010606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00044701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

