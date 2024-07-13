Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $80.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00010547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00043996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

