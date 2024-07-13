Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 2,495,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,087. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

