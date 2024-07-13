Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.38.

GLW stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

