Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,655. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
