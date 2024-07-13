Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,655. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

