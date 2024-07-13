Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The company has a market capitalization of $486.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

