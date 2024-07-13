Cookie Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cookie alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,322,388 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 58,379,501.51148797 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.08880998 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,101,996.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.