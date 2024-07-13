Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.98

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.98 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.97). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.99), with a volume of 14,125 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 29,050 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £23,240 ($29,768.16). 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

