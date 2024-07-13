Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

