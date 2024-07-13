Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Constellation Software stock traded up $32.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,047.08. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,804.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,732.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $1,917.16 and a 52-week high of $3,225.07.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.