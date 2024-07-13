CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $102.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 224.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

