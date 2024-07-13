Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Stock Price Down 5%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 12,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 23,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of C$40.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

