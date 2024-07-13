Conflux Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $610.37 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,852.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.00632385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00118242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00266975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00041297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066890 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,020,753,613 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,250,768 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,020,505,908.2 with 4,233,005,892.89 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14347379 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $36,428,249.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

