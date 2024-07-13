Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

