Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

