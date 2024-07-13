Comparing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Direct Selling Acquisition (NYSE:DSAQ)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Direct Selling Acquisition (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Direct Selling Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -563.97% -59.05% -41.14% Direct Selling Acquisition N/A N/A -9.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Direct Selling Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.86 million 14.44 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -2.04 Direct Selling Acquisition N/A N/A -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Direct Selling Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Direct Selling Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Direct Selling Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and Direct Selling Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Selling Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 193.21%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Direct Selling Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Direct Selling Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Direct Selling Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the direct selling industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.