Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $36.56. 395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

