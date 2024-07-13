Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Trading Up 0.3%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 693,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,589,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £47.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.