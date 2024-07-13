Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Trading Up 0.3%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 693,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,589,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £47.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.56.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.
