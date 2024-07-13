Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.51. 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

