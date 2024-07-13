Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Colicity Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.
Colicity Company Profile
Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.
