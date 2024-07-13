Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.78

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.78 and traded as low as C$47.35. Cogeco shares last traded at C$47.47, with a volume of 34,410 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.74. The stock has a market cap of C$402.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 12.0907029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

