CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,772,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $193.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

