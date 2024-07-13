Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.67.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Up 1.2 %

CLX stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.