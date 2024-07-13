Citigroup Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.59.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $144.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after buying an additional 320,002 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

