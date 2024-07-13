Citigroup Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $90.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,341,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

