Citigroup Cuts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $47.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

