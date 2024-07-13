Citigroup Cuts Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $50.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

