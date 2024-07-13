Citigroup Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $37.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Baxter International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Baxter International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

