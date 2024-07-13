CIBC Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.13.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.56.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.